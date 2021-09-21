Amma Ariyathe, September 21, 2021, Written Update: Jithendran places bomb in Neeraja’s car

As the episode starts, Shankaran challenges Arjunan in the arm-wrestling contest and later not only defeats him, but also happens to give him a squeezed arm. Aleena and Aparna challenge Arjunan next and he beats them too. As Mahadevan challenges Arjunan, he refuses to have a contest with his elder. As Aparna worries for her father, Shankaran points out Aparna was happy when Vineeth was defeated as slight sadness can be seen on Vineeth’s face.

Jithendran is seen placing a bomb under Neeraja’s car. Neeraja who isn’t aware of this, gets into the car and leaves for another function. Jithendran calls Sachi and informs him that Neeraja will be dead in half an hour. The timer of the bomb planted in Neeraja's car can be seen ticking down to 15 mins.

Sachi assures Murthy that Neeraja will be dead soon enough. Murthy wonders if everything might go as planned. Sachi makes plans with Murthy to leave for the USA as soon as they have put their enemies to rest. Sachi imagines the terror that will strike in Neeraja’s family when the news of her demise comes out.

Aleena and Arjunan have a chess match and Arjunan defeats Aleena. Aleena doesn’t accept her defeat and she tells Arjunan cheated. Arjunan asks her to accept her defeat just like he was defeated by Vineeth. Aleena reminds him how brilliant Vineeth is. Vineeth gives a slight glance at Aparna’s face and she gives him an awkward look. Arjunan asks him to make intelligent moves in his life as well.

Aleena’s and Arjunan’s argument continues and Draupadi tells Arjunan, he must have cheated. Shankaran explains to Arjunan that a man must submit to his wife sometimes. As the episode ends, Vineeth looks at Aparna, and the smile from her face fades.

