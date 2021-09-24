Amma Ariyathe, September 24, 2021, Written Update: Aleena learns about Neeraja

As the episode starts, Aleena pulls aside Ambadi and tells how everyone has been talking about their engagement and she asks him to tell them all that they will get engaged only after his training is complete. Ambadi tells her that it won’t be necessary as they won't be compelling them to do anything now. She asks him if anything is wrong but he manages to convince her that everything is fine.

Just as she walks away from him, Aleena receives a message with condolences to Neeraja. She is shocked to see the message. She rushes to Ambadi and sees Dominick with them. She tells them she received a fake message of Neeraja’s demise. As no one reacts the way she expected, she asks them if there is any truth in it. Shankaran breaks into tears and Aleena asks Ambadi what’s the matter.

Ambadi and Dominick inform him that it isn't fake news that she heard. Tears fill her eyes and she walks away from them in shock. She stumbles as she is about to enter the house and Ambadi rushes to help her back to her feet. Ambadi asks her to be strong and tells her there are others who don't know about it.

Mahadevan sees Aleena and Ambadi being upset and he thinks they both had a fight. He tells them to think about their engagement tonight and Ambadi struggles to face him.

Aleena cries her heart out in her room and Ambadi consoles her. She tells him how her mother left without knowing that she was her daughter. Rage fills her heart for Sachi and Murthy and she tells Ambadi they should kill them already. As the episode ends, Aleena asks Ambadi to bring them over to her and she shall do the deed.