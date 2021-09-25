Amma Ariyathe, September 25, 2021, Written Update: Mahadevan learns about Neeraja’s demise

As the episode starts, Vineeth discusses what happened to Neeraja with Dominick and Shankaran. Dominick tells them how Jithendran never fails to complete his tasks. Peter informs them that Aleena is not able to control herself and he fears whether others might learn about it. Vineeth tells them how he feels like killing the people behind this.

Mahadevan makes his way to them as they are having the conversation and asks them if there is anything wrong. He tells them how everyone has been so dull and worried for some time now. Mahadevan notices that Vineeth is upset as well. Dominick tells him he will know all about it later.

Aparna catches Aleena crying and asks her what happened. She tells her she has a headache. Aparna talks about arranging competitions for the evening and Aleena tells her she isn’t in a mood for that. Aparna informs Aleena how she tried calling her mom and was unable to reach her. Aleena cries her heart out as Aparna leaves.

Mahadevan talks to Peter about his retirement plans with Neeraja. Ambadi asks Peter to come with him and they discuss how to tell Mahadevan about Neeraja. Ambadi asks Peter to reveal it. Peter asks Mahadevan to come with him and Mahadevan gets anxious as to what Peter has to say. Peter then shockingly reveals about the explosion. Mahadevan is stunned and he asks Peter for water. Mahadevan refuses to believe Neeraja was in the car.

Mahadevan goes to Aleena and they both cry as they see each other. Aparna passes by them and wonders what is happening. As the episode ends, Mahadevan hugs Aparna as he mourns for Neeraja, leaving Aparna worried about what happened.

