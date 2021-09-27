Amma Ariyathe, September 27, 2021, Written Update: Neeraja returns home

As the episode starts, Aparna asks everyone as to why they were so upset. She asks them if anything happened to her father. As no one is able to answer her question, she understands that something has indeed happened to her mother. She cries her heart out and hugs her father. As the family mourns Neeraja’s demise, a taxi arrives at the house. The family rushes to find out who it might be.

To everyone’s shock, Neeraja steps out from the car. Everyone is shocked to see Neeraja return when they all thought that she was dead. Aleena and Aparna run and hug her with tears in their eyes. She senses the change in the atmosphere of the house and asks them why they all seem so upset. Dominick asks about her car as she comes home in a taxi. She tells them that she sent her car to get Sulekha when the latter’s car broke down. Everyone is shocked to learn that it was Sulekha in the car.

As Neeraja goes into the house, Dominick informs them that it must be Sulekha’s body at the mortuary then. Aparna cries when she hears it. Peter asks everyone to calm down and hope for her return just like Neeraja. Aleena asks Draupadi and Subhadra to be strong but she breaks down as Draupadi consoles her.

Ambadi leaves for the mortuary to identify the body. Vineeth fears whether his mother might break down and reveal the truth to Neeraja. Mahadevan tells him she will have to know it eventually. He tells him how Sulekha had to suffer the same fate as her father who was keen on serving the people. As the episode ends, Mahadevan tells Vineeth that they can expect even worse as they live in a country where even Gandhiji was shot dead.

