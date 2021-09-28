Amma Ariyathe, September 28, 2021, Written Update: Neeraja is in doubt

As the episode starts, Neeraja is in a hurry to prepare tea and evening snacks for the guests. She asks her servant Vijyamma to hurry and notices that she is upset as well. She asks her what’s going on but she doesn’t tell her anything. Aleena and Aparna come to the kitchen and Neeraja asks them why they didn’t arrange for the evening snacks.

She brings the snacks and tea and serves them to Subhadra and Draupadi. Neeraja tells them that her mother should have been back by now. Neeraja informs them about her plans for the college day celebrations and tells them how she has planned for Aleena, Aparna, and Vineeth’s performance. Neeraja gets a call from Rajni, but Aleena takes it from her. She moves away from Neeraja and answers Rajni’s call and explains to her the situation at home. Neeraja again asks Draupadi why they all are upset and she lies to her that they were discussing Aleena's sufferings.

Sachi is seen laughing hysterically as he learns about Neeraja’s demise from Jithendran. Jithendran informs them how he wanted to kill Neeraja’s daughter before she died. Sachi gives him the freedom to do as he pleases. Jithendran tells them he wants to see the reaction of Neeraja’s family and plans to visit them. Murthy and Sachi advise him to be careful.

Aleena and Aparna break down in tears on the shoulders of Draupadi and Subhadra inform them that Neeraja is coming to the room. They all try to be normal. Neeraja notices that they are upset and she asks them what they are hiding from her. As they keep telling her nothing’s wrong, she decides to talk to Mahadevan about it. As the episode ends, Peter consoles Mahadevan who breaks down in grief.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.