Amma Ariyathe, September 3, 2021, Written Update: Neeraja visits Aparna’s college

Today's episode starts with Aparna asking Aleena as to when will she be marrying Ambadi, now that his Civil service dream has been fulfilled. Aleena asks Aparna to live her married life properly first. But she keeps on pushing Aleena for her marriage. She asks her to quit drama, as everyone knows how much she loves Ambadi.

Sachi informs Murthy about Ambadi’s selection in the Civil service and asks him not to worry as his hired killer, Jitendran who is the twin brother of Narendran is on his way from Mumbai and will take care of Ambadi.

Sachi lets Murthy know that he’s pinned that on Neeraja’s account and he's after them as well. He assures Murthy that there will be a series of murders once he gets here. Murthy tells Sachi that he wants his wife dead as well as she is the one who ruined his life.

Neeraja is at Aleena’s college and is invited by the principal as the guest, along with her, mother Sulekha is also there for the Arts fest. Aleena informs Aparna about her mom being at the college and asks her to go find Vineeth. Joe, who sees Vineeth and Aparna together at the canteen asks them why they are sitting together and Neeraja hears this and asks them if they do it often. Aleena somehow manages the situation and says 'Joe is just jealous'.

Neeraja then calls Subhadra and tells them how happy their kids are at the college. She also tells her she can have Aparna at her home this weekend if she wants. Subhadra then calls Vineeth and tells him what Neeraja told her and asks him to bring Aparna over to their house for the weekend. Joe asks Vineeth how he is planning to do that. As the episode ends, Vineeth tells Joe that he will get Aparna to come with him.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Amma Ariyathe, September 1, 2021, Written Update; Chitra and Samudhra leaves Sachi