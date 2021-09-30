Amma Ariyathe, September 30, 2021, Written Update: Aparna and Aleena return to college

Aleena is locked up in her room and isn’t able to control her emotions. Ambadi consoles her and asks her to be strong and reminds her that she is the one that should look after the rest of them. Aleena blames herself for Sulekha’s death and she tells Ambadi that her return and quest for revenge is what led to her grandmother’s demise. Ambadi assures her that he will take Sachi and Murthy out soon enough and tells her about how he confronted Murthy.

Murthy is confronted by Rajni, she assures him he can expect more confrontations like this. One month later, Neeraja is still seen mourning her mother’s demise. Aleena and Aparna console and tell her they have decided to go back to college. Neeraja tells them she will be all alone and Mahadevan tells her he will be there for her.

Aleena and Aparna meet Vineeth and Joe at the college. Aleena advises Aparna and Vineeth to keep their fights away from Neeraja and ask Vineeth to visit her once in a while. Aparna tells Vineeth that she isn’t willing to have any quarrels between them.

Dominick calls Aleena and asks if she could meet him in person. Dominick expresses his doubts regarding Ambadi on Vinayan’s murder. Aleena tells him Ambadi would have told her if he did such a thing and asks Dominick if he could help him out of it. Dominick tells her he has pressure from higher authority, he will be forced to arrest Ambadi if he’s found guilty. As the episode ends, Dominick tells Aleena that Vinayan’s son and wife are among the ones who think Ambadi is guilty.