Amma Ariyathe, September 6, 2021, Written Update: Akash makes a bold move

As the episode starts, Vineeth asks Aparna if she could go to the family temple in the morning with his mother. Aparna isn’t interested in this and keeps bragging about what she has been doing for his mom ever since they came to his house. Subhadra passes by their room and overhears these talks. Vineeth goes to his mom and tells her that Aparna will be coming with her to the temple. Subhadra lies about feeling ill and talks about canceling the temple visit. But Vineeth assures her that he and Aparna will be there with her tomorrow.

Vineeth then calls Aleena and tells her how Aparna is refusing to go to the temple with his mom. Aleena reminds Vineeth that, his marriage with Aparna was in his interests but not hers and she will take time to adapt to it and asks him to stay away from fights with her. She then calls Aparna and asks her to go with Vineeth and his mother to the temple. Aparna finally agrees to it.

Akash tells his mom how he called the channels and informed his decision to take part in the show, Coffee with Neeraja. He tells his mother, how that show once ruined his father’s life and now it is time for them to tell their truth through it. Nanditha isn’t interested in this and tries to talk him out of it but finds no success.

Just as Neeraja is about to leave, Aparna and Vineeth arrive and she lets them know about her show with Akash. As the episode ends, Vineeth makes it clear to Aparna that if she wants him to continue his role as her husband, she will have to be a proper daughter-in-law to his mother.