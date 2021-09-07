Amma Ariyathe, September 7, 2021, Written Update: Aleena confronts Akash

The episode starts with the show “A cup of tea with Neeraja”. Neeraja asks Akash and Nandhita about Vinayan’s change in behaviour during his last days. Akash and Nandhita tell her that Neeraja and Aleena are the ones who tried to insult him and Akash accuses her of using this show to degrade Vinayan. Akash defends his father and tells her that it was Aleena who created all the issues in his father's life before his demise and accuses Neeraja of turning Aleena against them.

Murthy and Sachi watch the show and condemn their wives for abandoning them as they see Nandita and Akash defending Vinayan. They fear whether Neeraja might open up about their secrets through the show. Sachi and Murthy wonder why she hasn’t come out in the open yet.

After the show, Neeraja confronts Akash and Nandita. Akash defends his father and tells Neeraja that it’s she who has a bad past. Neeraja tells him that the truth about his father will be out one day and the living proof for that will one day be on her show just like them.

Aleena reads out the negative comments that Neeraja’s show received. Aleena is angered by it and she decides to confront Akash.

Akash asks Neeraja why she hates his father so much. She tells him he should consider his father lucky to have gotten a quick death or he too, would have had to suffer just like Sachi and Murthy. Ambadi busts in and tells Akash that he can find out about his father from the other two who were with his father when they raped the sixteen-year-old.

Sachi and Murthy pass by them during this time to see this confrontation. Sachi assures Murthy that Jitendran will be here by tomorrow. As the episode ends, we can see an angry Jitendran.

