Amma Ariyathe, September 8, 2021, Written Update; Jithendran sneaks into Neeraja’s house

As the episode starts, Jithendran is seen scattering the ashes of his brother in the sea. He vows to take revenge on everyone responsible for his brother’s demise. His companion asks him to be careful of the police and he promises he won’t be in jail before he finishes his work.

Vineeth is lost in his thoughts and Neeraja finds him walking around the hall. She invites him to her mother’s 70th birthday celebrations. Vineeth expresses his fear to her, that he has after what happened at the wedding. As he tells her their enemy Vinayan is dead now, she tells him he isn’t the only one after and tells him he will know once the time is right.

Jitendran is at Sachi and Murthy’s place. He expresses his thirst for the blood of all those who are involved in his brother’s death. Sachi asks him to be careful and he tells him he doesn’t take orders from anyone. He takes out his favorite weapon and tells them his plans to torture them. He tells them his plans to visit Neeraja’s house tonight to strike fear in their hearts before killing them.

Neeraja is on the balcony waiting for Aleena to wave at her. Vineeth comes to her and she tells him about how Aleena was her enemy when she got here, and how they became friends after. Aleena then comes out and waves at them.

Vineeth calls Aparna and she straight away shows her displeasure in talking to him. By this time Jithendran sneaks into the house and he knocks at her door. As she opens the door, she sees the shadow and wonders who it is. As the episode ends, she turns on the light and is shocked to see Jithendran.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Amma Ariyathe, September 7, 2021, Written Update: Aleena confronts Akash