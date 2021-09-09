Amma Ariyathe, September 9, 2021, Written Update: Aparna faints on seeing Jithendran

As the episode starts, Aparna screams in fear when she sees Jithendran in front of her. She rushes back to her room and faints. Mahadevan, Neeraja, and Vineeth wake up at her scream and rushes to her room to find what happened. Mahadevan comes into the room to find hair lying unconscious on the floor. They splash water on her face to wake her up. She wakes up and tells them how she saw Giridhar. Mahadevan and Neeraja think that must have had a nightmare and tries to explain to her that Giridhar is dead. But she keeps on telling them how she heard the knock on the door. By this time, Mahadevan and Neeraja had their doubts whether it must have been Vineeth. But Neeraja tells them it wasn’t Vineeth.

Vineeth thinks about what Neeraja told them and he goes around the house to see if she was telling the truth. He finds out that the back door was open and he gets the feeling that someone broke in.

Meanwhile, Sachi and Murthy are waiting for Jithendran’s arrival and he comes back and tells them how he frightened Neeraja’s daughter. He tells them what happened last time when he lost a companion. Sachi shows his faith in him and asks him to be careful. Jithendra tells them he isn’t afraid to die and reveals his plans to lurk around Neeraja’s house from now on.

Subhadra visits the temple, and the priest informs her about the mismatch of her son’s and daughter-in-law’s horoscopes. He tells her he sees death in Aparna’s horoscope. He tells him it’s a relationship that shouldn’t have happened. He asks her to bring them both to the temple to carry out preventive rituals. As the episode ends, Subhadra tearfully prays to keep her children from harm.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

