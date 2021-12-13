Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding: Bride-to-be flaunts her beautiful diamond engagement ring; PIC

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got engaged in a dreamy ceremony on December 12. The bride and groom were looking stunning in their outfit. The ceremony took place in Mumbai and many television celebrities were part of the occasion. Actress Srishty Rode shared a lot of pictures from the function and in one of the pictures, the Pavitra Rishta actress was seen flaunting her beautiful diamond engagement rock. The ring will immediately grab your attention. The wedding will take place on December 14 as it is reported.

Coming to the engagement ring, Ankita, who was dressed in a blue colour dress, was seen showing her ring. The ring has a huge diamond rock with small diamonds covering it from all sides. It was surely looking very beautiful. When the ring ceremony was taking place, the title song of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Rabta was played in the background. Before the engagement party, the bride and groom also had a lot of fun at the Mehendi ceremony. The videos and pictures of which went viral on social media.

Ankita and Vicky also spoke about each other. The groom said, "I'm a very expressive guy. I show my love towards her in front of the whole world always, today, tomorrow and forever." And the bride said, "I've told him each and everything about me. But I just want to say and tell everyone that I'm very very lucky to have Vicky in my life.”

As reported the wedding will take place on December 14 in the presence of close friends and family members in attendance.

