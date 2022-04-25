Anupama: Namaste America, 25 April 2022, Written Update: Vanraj refuses to assist Anupama at the party

The first episode begins with Anupama collecting newspapers and a pamphlet stating ‘Be ready to visit America’ falls. Anupama gets fascinated looking at it. The story rewinds itself for 17 years. A man asks if Anupama misses Junagadh and she replies telling him it will take time as Vanraj is building the third storey of the house. Then, she meets Bapuji and scolds him for buying another cream roll. Bapuji reads the Horoscope of Vanraj and tells her he is soon to fly somewhere. Anupama affirms that Vanraj’s future is hers and her future is set to serve him, her family, and the kids.

Leela asks Anupama to start with her chores and touch her feet. There, Leela’s mother-in-law (Moti Baa) calls Leela and asks her to touch her feet too. She tells Leela that she is lucky to have a mother-in-law like her and a daughter-in-law like Anupama. She tells Anupama that today is the dance show’s finale and that she shall sit with her to watch the show. Leela feels dejected and Anupama takes her side. Moti-Baa asks Anupama about the famous step of Rakesh Roshan and Leela fails to recognize it. Moti-Baa and Anupama dance and advises Leela to let Anupama’s talent shine.

Vanraj gets a call that he might be sent to the U.S. and get promoted. He also gets invited to a get-together party. Vanraj calls Anupama. The kids also enter and again that pamphlet comes in the room that states about visiting America. Vanraj doesn’t ask Anupama to assist him at the party. Anupama shares her grief with Moti-Baa. At night, Vanraj gets ready and leaves for the party. He finds Anupama dressed for the party and she lets him know she completed the chores beforehand. Vanraj feels too ashamed of his wife and makes excuses for not taking her along. Anupama is heartbroken.

Also Read: Anupama-Namaste America Ep 1 Review: Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu starrer is beautifully weaved & treat for fans