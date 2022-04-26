Anupama- Namaste America, 26th April 2022, Written Update: Anupama gets her ticket to America

Today’s episode begins with Vanraj entering the party. His colleagues make fun of him asking if he is married or is it just a rumour. Vanraj welcomes Anupama to the party. The show flashes back to the time when Moti-Baa saw Anupama crying as Vanraj refused to take her to the party. Moti-Baa orders Vanraj to tag her along. Everyone greets Anupama and she greets them back telling ‘Jai Shree Krishna’. Vanraj feels ashamed but does not utter a word. Vanraj’s boss’s wife gets very happy with the way Anupama is greeted. She calls Anupama adorable.

Later, the boss’s wife asks Anupama to pay the entertainment tax. Anupama agrees to dance for them. Anupama performs classical dance and stuns everyone. That lady is mesmerised by watching Anupama’s graceful dance. Anupama expresses her modesty by telling she just dances and manages home but the others here work in big offices. The lady backs her by telling domestic engineering is the toughest and most novel job. Vanraj tries to ask his boss about the US project but he denies it as Anupama becomes the star of the evening. His wife tells Anupama that she promotes Indian talent internationally and she wishes to take Anupama with her.

She informs Anupama that she wishes to take her to the US for a week. Vanraj is shell-shocked hearing this as his visit to America gets postponed to the next year. Anupama seeks Vanraj’s permission. Everyone supports Anupama by telling Vanraj that would have no objection. Vanraj pretends to be happy and agrees. At home, everyone rejoices but Leela is dejected knowing Anupama will visit America. Moti-Baa asks Leela to support her. Vanraj is disappointed about the evening. He gets a text from his ex Ritika that she is visiting India and wishes to meet him. Vanraj questions fate.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

