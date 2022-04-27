Anupama- Namaste America, 27th April 2022, Written Update: Vanraj sabotages Anupama's dream of going to US

Today's episode begins with Moti-Baa sitting in the hall as lights go off. Anupama brings her ointment and massages her feet. She tells her she was the first woman to come to the city without covering her head. Moti-Baa expresses how women never call their husbands by their name but instead use the child's name as an initial. Moti-Baa advises Anupama to call Toshu's father Mr. Shah. She asks her to not resort to old means and create her own identity. Anupama tells it is very tough for her to address Vanraj as Mr. Shah.

Anupama tells her that Vanraj's love is just enough for her. Moti-Baa asks her if she just adds salt to the lentils or even some turmeric along. Anupama replies she adds all the spices. Similarly, Moti-Baa makes her understand that just love is not enough but there should be respect in the heart of your close one. Moti-Baa expresses that Leela loves Hasmukh but never respects him as he earns less. Vanraj is a replica of his mother and thus, he does not respect Anupama much. She leaves and Anupama goes into her room.

Anupama talks with her passport and prays for things to fall in place. She expresses her love to Vanraj. Vanraj talks to himself murmuring he won't let Anupama fly or else she will get wings for life. The next day, Anupama is all gaily to be dressed and gets ready for her audition. Vanraj rents a camera for Rs 150. As Anupama starts dancing, hurdles come in her way in one form or another. Vanraj decides to record but not send the audition across to his boss. Vanraj pacifies Leela by telling her Anupama shall not go anywhere. Ritika waits for Vanraj. Moti-Baa lectures Anupama telling her she should have taken the clip.

