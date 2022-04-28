Anupama- Namaste America, 28th April 2022, Written Update: Vanraj withholds being with Ritika

Today's episode begins with Vanraj observing Ritika standing outside the cafe. His past flashes back to when Ritika and he are a couple. Vanraj shares his dream with Ritika about being the CEO of a company. Ritika feels dejected as Vanraj always keeps his family first and love on the side. Vanraj gets back to reality and keeps observing Ritika. At home, Anupama drops Vanraj's trophy. Leela gets furious and asks her to respect Vanraj's accolades. Moti-Baa comes defending Anupama.

Moti-Baa tells in some time, that Vanraj shall be holding Anupama's trophy. Vanraj does not meet Ritika and she gets impatient waiting for him. The show again flashes back to a time when Ritika got irritated by Vanraj reaching the venue late. Vanraj apologized to her. Ritika told him he would not need to apologize after marriage as they shall live separately. The show comes back to reality and Vanraj stays hidden behind a compartment. Dolly teaches Anupama how to converse in English.

Anupama frets as she realizes she will be away from family for 7 days. Vanraj meets Ritika and does not hug her. Vanraj shows her his family photo and applauds Anupama for her dance. Ritika tells her U.S dream didn't work out for her as she was moving ahead but Vanraj wasn't there. Ritika gets vulnerable and asks Vanraj to leave his wife and stay with her. Vanraj gets a call from his boss asking him to submit the audition. Vanraj tells Ritika he has moved on in life and so should she.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

