Anupama- Namaste America, 29th April 2022, Written Update: Anupama's audition tape gets selected

Today's episode begins with Vanraj reminiscing every moment spent with Ritika at the cafe. He stops in the middle of the road to clear his dilemma. Anupama waits for Vanraj. Vanraj reaches home and Anupama gets impatient to know about the results. Vanraj gets furious as he realizes Anupama applied his favorite perfume. Moti-Baa comes and backs Anupama by asking Vanraj to respect his wife. Moti-Baa asks him to apologize to Anupama.

Anupama asks if his boss declared the results or not. At the same time, Vanraj gets a call from his boss asking him about the tape. His boss informs him that the CD of the party had been sent as Anupama's audition. Vanraj leaves to get fresh. Ritika reaches Vanraj's house. She asks Anupama if this is where Vanraj resides. Ritika tells Anupama she is Vanraj's college friend. Anupama welcomes her and lets her know she is the friend of Vanraj she is meeting. Vanraj gets paranoid seeing Ritika. Everyone greets Ritika and welcomes her in.

Toshu asks for chocolates from Ritika and humiliates her. Ritika makes everyone learn that Vanraj and she were close friends in college. Vanraj starts appreciating Anupama for her work and commitment to family to make Ritika feel jealous. Leela confronts Vanraj by telling him he shouldn't even think of getting back with Ritika. Ritika tells Moti-Baa that she bears no children and she is divorced. She makes everyone learn that some relationships do end when you realize it was a mistake. Vanraj gets a call from his boss stating Anupama has been selected for America.

