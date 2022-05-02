Anupama- Namaste America, 2nd May 2022, Written Update: Anupama makes haste for her visa interview

Today's episode begins with Vanraj entering the room and Anupama greeting him. Anupama makes the bed and tells him she shall call the children. Vanraj asks her to let them be. Anupama and Vanraj get intimate. Vanraj replays everything in mind that Leela said about making love to Anupama. The next day, Anupama wakes up and gleefully waves to an airplane in the sky. She tells herself that everything shall be fine, everything will be positive. She prays to God about her visa interview.

Anupama gets ready for the interview. Moti Baa asks about Vanraj. She tells Vanraj left early for the office. Vanraj deliberately doesn't pick up Ritika's calls. Moti Baa asks Anupama to make haste for her interview. As Anupama, Dolly, and Hasmukh are about to leave, the Dhamecha family comes to see Dolly. Leela sets up the meeting for Dolly's marriage intentionally so that Anupama gets late. Anupama dresses Dolly and cooks in the kitchen. The Shah family except for Leela is paranoid about the interview.

Vanraj picks up Ritika's call and pretends to get no network. Dolly is dejected because Anupama is getting late for the interview. Leela approves of the guy and readily agrees to the marriage. Even the guy's side approves of Dolly. Moti Baa calls Hasmukh on the side and tells him it is getting late. Leela tries to stretch the conversations. Moti Baa lets them know that Anupama and Hasmukh need to leave for the interview. Everyone wishes luck to Anupama. Anupama and Hasmukh make haste but they get stuck in traffic.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

