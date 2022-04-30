Anupama- Namaste America, 30th April 2022, Written Update: Leela instigates Vanraj against Anupama

Today's episode begins with everyone waiting for Vanraj to utter something. Hasmukh, Leela, Anupama, and Moti Baa insist Vanraj speak and let everyone the final decision of his boss. Vanraj thinks there is no point in hiding the truth as eventually, Anupama will get to know the truth. Vanraj informs everyone that Anupama is going to America. Anupama cannot control her happiness and hugs Vanraj. The Shah family rejoices and dances together. Ritika also joins them and congratulates Anupama.

Ritika requests Vanraj to drop her at the hotel. Leela advises her to go by herself as there is nothing to be afraid of during the night. Anupama asks Vanraj to drop Ritika. Vanraj leaves with Ritika. Anupama enters her room and wears Vanraj's shirt. She cannot believe her dreams are coming to life. She talks with her teddy bear. Anupama is so gaily that she cannot control her excitement and waltz alone in her room. Moti Baa knocks on her door to ensure Anupama is fine.

Moti Baa tells Anupama that she is her best friend and she can confess anything to her. Anupama expresses to her that she feels naive and afraid to leave her family for seven days. Moti Baa cautions Anupama about Ritika. She asks if Anupama ever had a male friend. Anupama refuses but tells Devika always talks about Anuj. Ritika tries to get close with Vanraj. Vanraj makes her understand nothing is going to happen between them. Leela makes Vanraj understand that Anupama's place is in the house and she shouldn't leave for America, come what may.

