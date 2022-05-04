Anupama- Namaste America, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Anupama learns the truth about her visa

Today's episode begins with Anupama calling Vanraj to give the good news. She tells him that he might need to pick up Toshu's and Samar's sister or brother. Vanraj rejoices and leaves to buy sweets for Anupama. At home, Leela shows Anupama's passport to Toshu. Leela hopes Toshu plays with it and tears its pages off. Toshu is about to leave with the passport to show it to his friends but Dolly takes it away from him. She asks Leela how can she allow Toshu to play with Anupama's passport. Leela asks Dolly to stay quiet about this and not let anyone know Anupama's passport has arrived.

Vanraj enters the sweet shop and wonders how will Anupama dance with pregnancy. Their gynecologist calls Vanraj to give him the good news and lets him know that there is no need to restrict Anupama's movement. Leela welcomes Anupama and casts all evil eyes away. Dolly can not control her tears. Moti Baa asks Dolly what Leela says to her. Dolly utters nothing but hugs crying Anupama. The trans community comes to bless Anupama. Anupama rests in her bedroom and Leela tells her she shall wake her up once Vanraj is back home. Moti Baa visits Anupama and observes she is distressed.

Anupama expresses to Moti Baa how she shall never be able to tell her daughter that her mother once flew to America. She gets emotional introspecting her failure at following her dreams. Moti Baa motivates her by telling her it shall be always Anupama who will decide what is best for her. Anupama wakes up and decorates her room in the happiness of the expected child. Leela tells Vanraj that Anupama's passport got delivered. She tells him Dolly has hidden that document between his important papers where Anupama shall never look. Anupama finds the passport while searching for decoration items. She learns that her Visa got approved and stands dejected looking at Vanraj.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

