Anupama- Namaste America, 5th May 2022, Written Update: Anupama becomes heartbroken on learning the truth

Today's episode begins with Anupama standing numb as Vanraj pretends he didn't know about the visa. Anupama cannot fathom how her family members can hurt her. The next day, Anupama prepares chai for everyone. Leela pretends as if nothing has happened. As Anupama sits, Leela tells her that such small victories and defeats shouldn't affect her as she is the goddess. Anupama has an outburst and tells them she is not a goddess. She is wrecked and cries incessantly.

She informs Moti Baa and Hasmukh that Dolly, Vanraj and Leela betrayed her by hiding her passport. Moti Baa and Hasmukh are shocked to know this. Moti Baa asks Vanraj why he lied to Anupama and Leela comes in between. Leela tells she is the one responsible for all the lies as she didn't want Anupama to leave the house and fly to America. She tells when a housewife builds a home for her dream, she shatters the home she is living in. Leela has also an outburst where she tells Moti Baa how every time she has to suffer because of Anupama.

Vanraj pacifies Anupama that her pregnancy has complications and thus, they thought it will be good for her to stay back. Anupama replies angrily that there are no complications and she can dance. Anupama tells Leela that she should have told her once and she would have happily let go of her dreams. Leela bursts all her frustration on Anupama and tells her she will refuse her 1000 times for America. Moti Baa gets furious and tries to slap Leela. Anupama breaks her ghungroo and her dreams shatter. Everyone leaves dejected. At night, Vanraj tries consoling Anupama and makes love to her. Anupama understands whatever happened the other night was a part of his plan.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

