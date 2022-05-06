Anupama- Namaste America, 6th May 2022, Written Update: Vanraj gets selected for the US project

Today's episode begins with Anupama asking Vanraj that was it love or his plan. Vanraj gets dejected and heads to leave the room. Anupama tells him that she won't utter anything but she shall never forget how her dreams were smashed. A holy ceremony is organized for Anupama's baby in their new house. Vanraj makes Anupama sit on the swing. Leela comes and casts all evil eyes away from Anupama. She tells her it was for good that she didn't travel to America. Anupama asks her to not remind her of old scars as she is trying to heal from them.

Moti Baa confronts Leela and tells her she is rubbing salt on Anupama's wounds because she has never known how to dream. Leela tells everyone that since Dolly's in-laws couldn't come to the function, she has invited them for dinner the next day and Anupama will cook for them. Moti Baa lashes out at Leela for even thinking Anupama will cook in this condition. Moti Baa asks Leela to appoint a maid and after the delivery, Anupama will dance. Leela protests telling how can she dance given all the chores. Even Vanraj supports Leela's claim.

Anuj visits Ahmedabad and thinks of meeting Anupama. Vanraj gets a call that he has been selected for the US project. He asks for his ironed clothes from Anupama and she stands disappointed knowing her dreams don't matter. Anupama sits with her visa and her file telling herself that she will make sure her dream comes true one day. Anuj reaches Anupama's house but thinks he shouldn't visit her in casual clothes as she is married to a traditional family. He sheds tears looking at Anupama from a distance. Vanraj sits in a cab and leaves for the office. The episode ends with a beautiful poem.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

