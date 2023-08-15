Anupama written update, August 15: Kinjal ask Dimpy to lower her voice or else she will give her 2 tight slaps

In a recent episode of the show, Anuj provided comfort to Anupama, reassuring her that Pakhi is mature and can handle herself. Anupama acknowledged how women often conceal significant issues, regardless of how modern they are, giving many chances to unworthy relationships and hoping for reconciliation. She also expressed her concern about Sweety (Pakhi) following the same path of tolerating injustice silently. Anuj said that they would not let that happen, and he even decided not to go to the party, but Anupamaa decided that she would go with Anju.

Dimpy's activities took a noticeable turn, she unpacked kitchen utensils loudly, thinking that Samar is soft-hearted and she should not lose her control over him. Kinjal entered the kitchen when Dimpy asked Kinjal rudely to shift her stove to make room for induction. Kinjal's firm response, however, reminded Dimpy to lower her voice due to sleeping family members or else she will give her 2 tight slaps.

Returning from the party, Anuj asked Anupama to drive and exchanged affectionate gazes. The couple's romance continued, with Anupama requesting Anuj to recite a poem for her. He humorously complied, evoking laughter, and later recited a heartfelt poem expressing his deep affection for her. He notices Anupama tensed and asks for a reason and Anupama tells him that she is worried about Samar and Dimpy.

Meanwhile, Barkha shouts at Ankush that their lives are in turmoil and Anuj and Anupama are partying carelessly. Ankush says it's their life and they can do anything they want to. Ankush asks Barkha to leave KP if she cannot tolerate his son.

Samar, having gathered some courage, confronted Dimpy about overspending on home appliances that led to financial strain. Dimpy shifted the blame onto Anupama. Samar, however, argued that the family had faced many difficulties but nobody talked about partition and we did. Dimpy's mood softened as she hugged Samar and demanded the return of the dance academy space as she was planning something.

In another scenario, Romil hosted an alcohol rave party at home, dancing wildly to loud music. Despite Ankush's attempts to intervene, Romil's actions escalated. Barkha criticized Ankush for his supposed hypocrisy, predicting that Anuj and Anupama would not tolerate such behavior. However, when Anuj and Anupama returned home, they were met with shock at the unexpected sight of a rave party in their house.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.