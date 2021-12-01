Anupamaa, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Leela and Vanraj apologise to everyone

Today we see that Dolly, Sanjay and Jignesh are back in the Shah house and join the family members for the preparations of Leela and Hasmukh’s wedding anniversary. Leela gets emotional and apologises to all three of them for humiliating them in front of everyone. Dolly forgives Leela on behalf of Jignesh and Sanjay and tells her to get ready for their photoshoot. Before leaving, Leela takes Anupama aside and thanks her for inviting all the family members. Kavya overhears their conversation and gets irritated as Anupama yet again destroys her plans and convinces Leela to accept her mistakes.

Vanraj asks forgiveness from Dolly and Sanjay as he had crossed all his limits while insulting his family members. Dolly forgives Vanraj and tells him that being the elder brother he has every right on her. In the meantime, Hasmukh and Leela get busy in their photoshoot and recall everything from the time of their marriage. Ahead, everyone gathers for a family photo while Vanraj invites Anupama to join them and ignores Kavya. In the meantime, Anuj and GK surprise everyone when they enter the Shah house while all the family members gather for mehendi.

Leela walks Anuj and GK and apologises for everything she had done in the past. Kavya feels that Vanraj will surely create a mess in the house after Anuj’s entry. Elsewhere, Vanraj shocks everyone as he hugs Anuj and accepts all his mistakes also thanks him for saving his family from every problem. Kavya on the other hand feels irritated as everything in the Shah house is going against her planning. Anupama feels overwhelmed as Leela and Vanraj for the first time accept Anuj and their friendship with open heart.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

