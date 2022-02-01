Anupamaa, 1 February 2022, Written Update: Malvika and Vanraj leave for Mumbai

In today’s episode, Bapuji sits on the swing and Vanraj asks him if anything’s wrong because he’s sitting there alone and contemplating. Bapuji tells Vanraj that he’s the problem. Vanraj asks him what does he mean. Bapuji asks him why is he thinking of going to Mumbai. Vanraj tells for business purpose as they have got an investor. Bapuji tells him to only focus on his work properly without letting other things interfere. Vanraj assures him that if he’s worried regarding Malvika then he shouldn’t be, as she’s merely a partner in business and thinks maybe Anupama or Kavya asked Bapuji to talk to him.

Anupama sees Anuj sleeping and decides to talk to him later. Then, she calls Bapuji and asks him if everything’s fine. Bapuji tells her to not worry as her father will take care of everything. Anupama wonders how Bapuji understands her without her having to communicate and hopes things get better. Next day, Malvika tells Anupama and Anuj that she’s going to Mumbai with Vanraj to visit a site and will be back in the evening. Vanraj comes and they both leave.

Anuj gets angry and Anupama calms him down. On the way, Vanraj asks Malvika if Anuj or Anupama stopped her and she says no. Anupama asks Anuj if they can go out and Anuj tells only if it’s a date. Anupama gets ready and comes down and sees Anuj dressed like a millennial. She asks him why’s he dressed in casuals and he says that he wanted to look good too. After the meeting, Malvika declines the project leaving Vanraj shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 31 January 2022, Written Update: Malvika confesses her love