Anupamaa, 1 January 2022, Written Update: Anuj’s Christmas gift to Malvika

In today’s episode, everyone blindfold themselves and try to put a garland on each other and take gifts. Vanraj tells Kavya to not put the garland on him as he knows what exactly she wants. Anuj puts the garland on Anupama and asks what she wants and she stammers. Anuj’s envelope falls down and even Vanraj’s garland falls down. Vanraj bends down to pick up the garland but does not see the envelope fallen down.

Malvika breaks things and everyone goes there. Kavya tells her to stop the drama. Malvika finds Anuj’s envelope fallen down and she shows it to him and gets shocked. She asks him why did he do that and hugs Anupama and cries. Anupama asks what did he do? Malvika says that Anuj transferred all the property to her and asks Anuj how can he do it? Kavya thinks their family is event more dramatic than the Shah’s as she’s not even happy that she got an entire business to herself.

Anuj tells she’s the rightful owner as he’s an adopted son. He talks about how he used to carry her school bag in childhood and now he’s tired of carrying all the baggage. Malvika burns the documents and tells her first ever word was “bhai” and their parents told her that she was her brother’s child. Malvika says Anuj built the entire Kapadia Empire with all his hard work and fulfilled every responsibility he had.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

