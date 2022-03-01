Anupamaa, 1 March 2022, Written Update: Kinjal is pregnant

In today’s episode, Kinjal tells Anupama that she’s pregnant and wanted to surprise her, but it got ruined. Anupama becomes happy and tells this is the best gift she’s received. Anuj admires the ring and thinks only Anupama needs to say yes. Anupama gets excited about becoming a grandmother. Kinjal says she’s scared if she won’t be a good mother like her, but Anupama assures Kinjal that she’ll be a better mother as she’s well-educated and knows certain things better than her. Anupama tells her she’ll pamper her grandchild.

Baa tells everyone not to worry about Kinjal as Anupama is with her. Vanraj sees Anuj smiling and wonders why’s he so happy. Kinjal says she’s scared to tell Vanraj and Toshu that she’s pregnant and asks Anupama to tell everyone. Bapuji tells Dolly that Anupama confessed her feelings to Anuj and Dolly looks at Anuj and he smiles. Anupama comes down and starts dancing and Baa asks her why’s she dancing. Anupama says Kinjal is pregnant and everyone becomes happy. GK says this is good news but he thought Anupama was going to announce about their engagement. Anuj feels even this is good news as he became a grandfather before becoming a husband. Everyone dances around Kinjal.

Samar tells Anupama received the best gift for her birthday. Kinjal asks her what did she want to tell earlier. Anuj waits for Anupama to tell but she tells she wanted to inform that many people have been admitted for her online class. GK and Anuj feel bad. Bapuji congratulates her. Anupama leaves to get makhna and cries on the way thinking she couldn’t ruin Kinjal’s happiness by expressing her joy and she must have hurt Anuj.

