Anupamaa, 1 October 2021, Written Update: Anupama gives a befitting reply to Vanraj and shuts him up

Today, Anuj explains Vanraj about how his life changed when Anupama married him. Anuj reveals that he has everything in his life but the one thing he craved the most for is not with him. Vanraj questions Anuj saying that how could he love Anupama with the same intensity for the past 26 years. Anuj informs Vanraj that god has created a unique relationship between him and Anupama and this relation never changed his feelings for her. Anuj yet again tells Vanraj that he loves Anupama who is shocked as she overhears everything.

Later, Kavya takes Vanraj to their room and suggests Anupama to drop Anuj in his room. Anupama gets a hotel trolley to carry Anuj as she finds it difficult to carry Anuj as he is out of his control. Finally, Anupama manages to drop Anuj in his room and feeds him curd to get back to normal. Next morning, Leela gets furious as Anupama constantly misses her calls. Rakhi tries to instigate Leela against Anupama saying that she must be sleeping. Leela corrects Rakhi and tells her that Anupama gets up early morning everyday.

Furthermore, Vanraj spots Anupama and apologises for following her in the business trip. Vanraj also adds that last night would have been memorable if she and Kavya wouldn’t have disturbed their harmony. Anupama gives a befitting reply to Vanraj’s vile words and makes him remember his every action from the last night. She orders him to stay away from her work place and her colleagues.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 30 September 2021, Written Update: Anuj expresses his feelings for Anupama