Anupamaa, 1 September 2021, Written Update: Mr.Kapadia refuses to buy Hasmukh’s warehouse

Today, Nandini feels guilty for not being able to tell Samar about Rohan. Anupama cheers up Nandini and asks her to be calm. Further, Anupama asks Nandini to question Rohan for his comeback; Anupama assures Nandini that she will stand by her side in every situation and will always support her.

Meanwhile, Rakhi is confused as how Shah’s arranged such a big amount in short time. She orders her team to deposit the cheque and tells them to take strict action if the cheque bounces. On the other hand, Devika informs Anupama about their college reunion over a call. Ahead, Kavya and Vanraj inform their family that Anuj has refused to buy their warehouse. Vanraj blames Kavya for being impatient and messing up everything. Kavya gets scared because if the cheque bounces, Rakhi can end up sending Kavya behind the bars.

Later, Kinjal tricks Rakhi and gets the cheque from her office and gives it to Vanraj. Anupama and Vanraj are happy looking at the cheque and thank Kinjal for taking this step. After a while, Devika enters the house and insists Anupama to join their college group for a dinner. Anupama tells Devika that she doesn’t want to go anywhere. Kinjal and Hasmukh force Anupama to join Devika. Ahead, Nandini tries to talk to Samar and calls him many times but Samar avoids Nandini as he is angry at her for hiding her past. On the flip side, Devika and Kinjal do a makeover of Anupama for their college reunion. Vanraj and his family are mesmerised when they see Anupama dressed up for the college reunion.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read|Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama dolls up for college reunion, to meet her old friend Anuj Kapadia