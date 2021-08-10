Anupamaa, 10 August 2021, Written Update: Anupama comes to Pakhi's rescue

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi confronting Anupama for being in the auditorium. Anupama apologises and tells Pakhi that she could not leave her alone in a problem. Pakhi cries and informs Anupama that Kavya ditched her and left her alone. Anupama fumes at Kavya for being careless. The host once again calls Kavya and Pakhi on the stage.

Pakhi feels guilty for her behaviour towards Anupama, so she hugs and apologises to her. Later, Paritosh arrives which makes Kinjal happy. While the host asks Pakhi and Kavya to report on the stage, Shahs stand shocked as they see Anupamaa and Pakhi on the stage. Soon they start their performance which leaves everyone amazed.

As Kavya returns, she is shocked to see Anupama perform with Pakhi. After the performance, the duo receives a standing ovation. Further, Pakhi hugs Anupama and she takes the mike and apologises to her family and Anupama for hurting them. Baa and Bapuji feel good that Pakhi realises her mistake.

Pakhi breaks the rule by not performing with Kavya. The host compliments Pakhi for their performance, but informs Pakhi that according to the rules, she cannot be in the competition. Everyone in the auditorium urges to keep Pakhi and Anupama in the competition. Soon after, judges change their decision and allow Pakhi to be in the competition.

Later, Pakhi and Anupama are declared as the winners while Kavya feels jealous. Anupama spots Kavya and walks towards her and drags Kavya on the stage.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

