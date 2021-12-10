Anupamaa, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Vanraj consoles Anupama in the hospital

Today we see that Vanraj reaches the hospital and consoles Anupama while she gets emotional when the doctors inform her about Anuj’s condition. Elsewhere, the police inspector calls Samar and tells him about the fight and asks the latter to collect Anuj’s valuables which were retrieved from the goons. Samar stands stunned when he learns about the incident and informs Hasmukh about the same. Anupama recites the whole scenario to Vanraj and also tells him about Anuj’s confession.

Vanraj consoles Anupama while he also understands that she has started falling for Anuj and as result the former prays to god about keeping them happy forever. On the flip side, Samar gets emotional as he recalls everything from the past and feels that Anuj should recover quickly as he is the main support system of Anupama. Hasmukh asks Samar to stay positive as Anupama is present in the hospital and so nothing can happen to Anuj. Later, Paritosh gets furious on Samar for not informing him about Anuj’s accident.

Back in the hospital, Anupama starts being restless as the doctors tell her that there is no improvement in Anuj’s health and they might have to perform a surgery which can also turn out to be fatal. The doctors request Anupama to sign on the declaration form so that they can proceed with the operation. Anupama losses her calm and gets angry at the doctors when they tell her that the operation can be fatal. Vanraj calms down Anupama and tells her to complete the procedure saying that the doctors will try their best to save Anuj. Furthermore, Samar decides to visit the hospital and Kinjal feels good when she sees that Paritosh joins him.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

