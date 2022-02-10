Anupamaa, 10 February 2022, Written Update: Anupama vows to take care of Anuj

In today’s episode, Anupama gives coffee to Anuj. He apologises as he made Anupama also sacrifice her dream. She says everything happened because of Vanraj and she was the reason he entered Anuj’s life, so she should be blamed. Anuj says he’ll remember his mast coffee in the cafe and they both tear up. Malvika cries and Vanraj consoles her. Anuj says he has taken decisions for Malvika and that’s wrong, so he doesn’t want to hold her back anymore as his decisions were wrong. Anuj and Anupama leave the office and Vanraj smiles looking at them from the window.

While walking, Anuj breaks down and says he doesn’t know where to go as he has no house. He says he doesn’t care about wealth but he also lost relationships and building them is difficult and now he has become poor in true sense. Vanraj imagines himself in Anuj’s cabin. Malvika throws things around. GK starts crying and Anupama consoles him. GK tells Anuj came empty handed and is also going empty handed. Anupama says Anuj will write his own fate. GK asks her not to leave Anuj. Anuj asks GK to take care of Malvika. GK says this is hard for him and leaves. Vanraj thinks he won and now Anuj and Anupama won’t come into the office ever again.

Vanraj brainwashes Malvika by telling that it’s good that now she’s aware of her importance in Anuj’s life. Malvika tells she trusts Anuj. Vanraj tells Anupama isn’t trustworthy and will manipulate Anuj into taking back the company as she thinks Malvika isn’t capable of handling the business. He tells Malvika he’ll help her succeed in the business and prove Anupama wrong. He makes her sit in Anuj’s chair and congratulates her and tells her to work hard as that’s what Anuj would’ve wanted. Anupama promises to stay with Anuj and GK blesses her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

