Anupamaa, 10 January 2022, Written Update: Malvika removes her frustration and anger in front of Anupama

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Anupama that he feels like Malvika is running away from him as it was his mistake. He says Malvika suffered a lot because of him and didn’t even cry when their parents died or when Akshay left her. She broke down completely when she was abused by her ex-husband. He says a mountain can’t get hit repeatedly on the same place. He says Malvika is still a human being and she’s been through a lot in her life but pain and suffering is staying so close to her.

The Shahs decide check up on Anupama and Anuj as they get worried. Anuj says Malvika is trying to move on but she keeps getting triggered by her past. Anupama hugs them both and consoles them by caressing them. Vanraj comes and texts Toshu that Malvika is in some problem. Kavya yells and asks why is Vanraj staying back. Baa tells her that the problem must be big, that’s why even Anupama couldn’t attend the party. Pakhi cries as she couldn’t meet Anupama. Vanraj comes and tells he came because everyone back in the house were worried. Anupama determines to solve Malvika’s problem.

Kavya taunts Pakhi and Baa tells her to stop this behaviour. Samar suggests everyone to write down their wish and drop it in the box. Vanraj takes Anuj aside and assures him everything will be fine in the end and tells him that he can empathise with him. He assures Anuj that he will be there for him. Anupama asks Malvika to let her emotions out and hands over a pillow and tells her to imagine that as her ex-husband. Malvika removes all her anger and punches the pillow. Vanraj tells Anuj that Anupama’s decision is right.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

