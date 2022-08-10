Anupamaa, 10th August 2022, Written Update: Kavya reveals the truth about the accident

In today’s episode, Anupama and Ankush wait outside the ICU. The doctor comes and tells that he cannot tell anything as of now as they are both in critical condition and will need a lot of surgeries. Anupama tells that if she would’ve stopped Anuj this would have not happened. Baa and Kavya cry. Ankush asks the doctor to treat Anuj without thinking about money. The doctor tells them that they are doing their best. On the other hand, Kinjal cries and Dolly consoles her and asks her to have her medicines for the sake of the baby at least. Pakhi makes Anu sleep and hopes Vanraj gets better. Pakhi tells Kinjal that Anu is taking Anuj’s name in her sleep also.

Adhik comes and Ankush asks if he is responsible for the accident. He tells he would never do that. Toshu comes and tells that he signed the form for Vanraj. Anupama tells she will sign the form for Anuj and tells she knows nothing will happen to him. Ankush says Kavya was present at the spot already and asks her to reveal what happened. Everyone insists her. She recalls the incident and gets scared.

Anupama consoles her and tells her that it’s okay. She tells them that she followed them and saw them both angry. Ankush asks if Vanraj pushed Anuj down. Baa gets angry and asks him to stop accusing Vanraj. Kavya tells when she reached they were both arguing and angry. The doctor comes out hastily and asks the nurse to prepare the OT room. They ask the doctor what happened and he tells that they are in critical condition and they need to undergo surgery.

