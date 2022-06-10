Anupamaa, 10th June 2022, Written Update: Anuj invites the Shahs to the party

In today’s episode, Anuj tells Barkha that he doesn’t want to make anyone else other than Anupama the signing authority because he knows that she will be available for him whenever he wants. Barkha gets irked. He tells her to arrange a party for Anupama’s house warming and leaves. Kinjal tells that she’s happy to see Anupama in the house again. Baa asks Anupama to sit and Vanraj also tells that it’s good she’s back. Anupama asks them why’re they acting like she’s not from this house and making her feel like an outsider.

Vanraj tells that she’s a Kapadia now and is a daughter-in-law of the Kapadia family and Anuj’s wife so they shouldn’t make her work. Bapuji tells that no matter what, she will always stay a Shah as well. Anupama asks them if they’re breaking ties with her and Baa tells her that, that’s not what they meant. Anuj comes and Samar tasks him why’s he so early to pick Anupama. He tells that he’s on time and invites the Shahs for a house warming party in his house in the evening. Anuj and Anupama leave. Anupama tells Anuj that she felt like an outsider in her own house and Anuj consoles her. Vanraj tells Baa that they shouldn’t interfere in Anupama and Anuj’s lives.

Pakhi gets happy and tells that she’s very excited about the party. Kinjal tells that she’s looking very pretty. Baa tells Pakhi that she’s overdressed for her age. Ankush asks Barkha why did she invite her friends. She tells that she wants everyone to know that this house is rightfully theirs as well. Barkha tells him that they’re fighting for what’s theirs. Anupama and Anuj call Vanraj and ask him also to come and he agrees.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

