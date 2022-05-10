Anupamaa, 10th May 2022, Written Update: Anupama and Anuj’s sangeet

In today’s episode, Rakhi finds Bapuji’s report while sitting on the swing and ignores it thinking that this is common in old people. Anupama sees the file and goes to see what it is but Devika interrupts her and informs her that Anuj texted her and told that he’s with Vanraj and nothing to worry about. On the other hand, Vanraj tells Anuj that he has no problem with him marrying Anupama but he cannot bear the fact that his children might leave him. He tells that as a father, he can’t take his place as his children mean a lot to him.

Anuj tells him that he knows what it is to lose a father so he won’t ever take his children away from him. He tells Vanraj that Anupama will always be their mother and warns him to not separate them from her or else he will become his children’s father. They go home. Anupama asks Anuj what happened and he asks her not to worry and asks everyone to start the sangeet. He thanks Anupama for giving him this new start.

Anupama tells him that even he gave a lot to her. He tells that his uncle helped them a lot when he moved to the US, but they aren’t in contact anymore as they all got busy in their lives. Later, the sangeet starts and Devika, Samar and Malvika tell that the theme is ‘the 90’s’ because it describes the purity of Anuj and Anupama’s love. Anuj dances, followed by Anupama’s dance. Vanraj and Leela look at that and get angry. Bapuji feels sick so he goes and takes his medicine. Anuj and Anupama dance together and everyone claps for them.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

