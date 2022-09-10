Anupamaa, 10th September 2022, Written Update: Anupama, Anu and Anuj attend the baby's naming ceremony
In the previous episode, Anuj yelled at Anupama.
In today’s episode, Anupama does the household chores and Anuj comes and apologises to her for yelling and gifts her a bracelet. She tells him that it’s okay. He tells her that it’s not as husbands shouldn’t vent out their anger on their wives and they shouldn’t tolerate it. He tells that the same thing happened when she was with Vanraj. She asks him not to compare himself with Vanraj and he knows when to draw a line.
The Shahs prepare for the naming ceremony and wonder where is Anupama. Baa gets angry. Anupama and the rest of the Kapadias walk in. Vanraj gives the baby to Anuj. Anuj tells that Anupama finished all the work to come here fast and tells she doesn’t forget her responsibilities. Anupama tells they should start with the rituals. Kavya and Toshu do the rituals and Vanraj prays that nothing affects the baby’s happiness.
Anu goes to click a photo but Anupama stops her and tells her not to click any photo now and asks her to go to Anuj. Anu goes and tells Anuj that Anupama sent her away. Barkha tries to manipulate her against Anupama but Anupama then calls Anu and tells her that she can take the photo but from a distance. Anuj smiles. All the family members remove the chits of the shortlisted names. Rakhi’s chit falls on Toshu and she takes it away from him.
