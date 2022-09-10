Anupamaa, 10th September 2022, Written Update: Anupama, Anu and Anuj attend the baby's naming ceremony

In today’s episode, Anupama does the household chores and Anuj comes and apologises to her for yelling and gifts her a bracelet. She tells him that it’s okay. He tells her that it’s not as husbands shouldn’t vent out their anger on their wives and they shouldn’t tolerate it. He tells that the same thing happened when she was with Vanraj. She asks him not to compare himself with Vanraj and he knows when to draw a line.

The Shahs prepare for the naming ceremony and wonder where is Anupama. Baa gets angry. Anupama and the rest of the Kapadias walk in. Vanraj gives the baby to Anuj. Anuj tells that Anupama finished all the work to come here fast and tells she doesn’t forget her responsibilities. Anupama tells they should start with the rituals. Kavya and Toshu do the rituals and Vanraj prays that nothing affects the baby’s happiness.