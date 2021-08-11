Anupamaa, 11 August 2021, Written Update: Paritosh lashes out at his family

Today, we see that Anupama gets Kavya on the stage and tells everyone that Kavya has an equal right on the trophy. Hasmukh appreciates Anupama for having a golden heart. Further, Kavya along with Anupama and Pakhi receives the trophy.

Later, Kavya tries to explain her part in which no one is interested. Pakhi accuses Kavya for ditching her at the last moment. Kavya tells Pakhi about her telephonic interview and further adds that her job is more important as trophies cannot pay bills.

Anupama agrees to Kavya’s point but explains to her that Pakhi’s dream was equally important. Nothing seems to work as Kavya continues to prove her point and tells Anupama to stop giving her lessons. Meanwhile, Paritosh interrupts and backs Kavya by saying that this family cannot let anyone go ahead in life and achieving their dreams. Vanraj tries to stop Paritosh as he crosses his limits. Paritosh further tells Vanraj about feeling shameful for being a member of Shah family.

Paritosh starts talking rudely to Vanraj and talks about repaying all his debts. Vanraj gets emotional after being insulted by his own son. Paritosh expresses his anger towards the Shah family and tells that he is only there for Kinjal as she wants the family.

Later, Paritosh lashes his anger on Leela and Hasmukh as their behaviour makes him feel embarrassed and that's the reason he cannot get any of his friends at their house. Vanraj feels helpless after listening to all of it.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

