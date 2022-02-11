Anupamaa, 11 February 2022, Written Update: Anupama and Anuj to live together

In today's episode, Anupama recites a motivational poem to cheer up Anuj and says her love will not let him fall short. On the other hand, Vanraj rests on Anuj's chair and says, "Vanraj Shah is back." Samar tells Bapuji that Vanraj has snatched Anupama's happiness, and Anuj has almost lost everything. Bapuji gives an example of Lord Ram and says Anuj is not upset for losing his position but for losing his family. Kavya realizes that Vanraj is not interested in Malvika, and he is using her to get power and status.

Anupama prevents Anuj from slipping and holds his hand. She helps him wear his shoes, but Anuj hesitates. She says men and women should put equal efforts into a relationship. Anuj says he doesn't have any home to which Anupama invites him to stay at her place. He denies saying he will stay in a hotel, but Anupama says he needs a friend to take care of him. She convinces Anuj and brings him to her rented house.

Malvika arrives at her house with Vanraj and hugs GK. She cries and asks if Anuj has returned, to which GK informs that he had transferred the house in Malvika's name along with the office and decides to live with Anupama. Vanraj provokes Malvika saying her brother left her for Anupama.

Elsewhere, Leela notices Bapuji getting ready to leave and asks if he is going to see Anupama. She reminds Bapuji that he also has a son named Vanraj, who has achieved everything through hard work. Bapuji says it is cruelty and not hard work. Kinjal supports Bapuji and Samar, saying they should visit Anupama. Vanraj arrives and comments that no one needs to worry about Anupama and Anuj as they have shifted in a live-in relationship. Leela yells at everyone and asks to bring back Anupama.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

