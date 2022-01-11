Anupamaa, 11 January 2022, Written Update: Anupama questions normalisation of domestic abuse

In today’s episode, Anupama sings a lullaby for Malvika and puts her to sleep. Anuj asks about Malvika and Anupama says she's asleep. Vanraj says they should be prepared for when Malvika wakes up and suggests Anupama to rest. Anupama asks how can a man torture his wife after promising to protect her and many women suffer silently. She says society has normalised domestic abuse. Vanraj recalls his behaviour towards her. Anupama says love affects a person so much. She asks why do men think only they are frustrated, whereas a woman too is after finishing her household chores. Anuj says now in this era, controlling domestic violence is possible.

Pakhi video calls Anupama and she apologises for not making it to the party. The Shahs join and ask what happened. Bapuji asks if something serious happened. Kavya asks where is Vanraj and asks her to tell him to return home. Bapuji scolds her and Baa says its fine as they can celebrate new year later. Anupama thanks them and cuts the call. Vanraj returns home and listens to Kavya’s voice message informing him that she is going out and wishes him a peaceful new year. He hopes she never returns.

Vanraj asks Baa and Bapuji to get ready for new year party and they agree. Bapuji tells Vanraj that Kavya informed them that she will return in 4 days. Later, Bapuji tells Baa that Kavya and Vanraj are growing apart. Malvika wakes up and recalls what happened before she fell asleep and realises Anuj and Anupama got to know her truth. Anupama comes and tells Malvika to come with her as something had happened to Anuj.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

