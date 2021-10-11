Anupamaa, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Kavya’s decision upsets Vanraj

In today's episode, Anuj tells Kavya that she can take her time before coming to a conclusion. Kavya assures that she will be perfect in her work and their professional life will not be hampered due to Vanraj. Anuj informs Kavya that it would be good for Vanraj if he refrains his evil acts as he can teach a good lesson to Vanraj if he tries to obstruct his professional life. Ahead, Anuj tells Kavya to maintain the decorum and asks Kavya to address him as ‘Sir’. Kavya agrees with Anuj and he welcomes her on board.

Back at the Shah house, Pakhi decides to prepare a cake to cheer up her parents. On the flip side, Kavya thanks Anupama for proposing her name to Anuj. Anupama tells Kavya that they might have different mindsets at home, but they can surely work together. Kavya shakes hand with Anupama and decides to work for the benefit of the organisation. Anuj overhears the conversation and feels proud as Anupama is on point every time.

Meanwhile, Pakhi reveals that she has topped her exams. Vanraj and Anupama feel overwhelmed and bless Pakhi. Leela blames Anupama for Vanraj's downfall as a businessman as she is busy in her own life. Devika learns about Kavya’s selection and alerts Anuj. Furthermore, Vanraj gets upset and disapproves Kavya’s decision to work with Anuj, but she stays firm on her decision. Devika asks Anuj to be aware as Kavya will try and create drama in the office.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

