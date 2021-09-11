Anupamaa, 11 September 2021, Written Update: Anupama pitches her business idea To Anuj

This episode begins with Anupama finding it difficult to open her laptop and hence Anuj helps her. Anupama presents her business idea to Anuj but Kavya keeps on interrupting her and tries to put her look down. Anupama then used her emotional side to explain everything and this reminded Anuj of his mother. Following this, he thought to himself that his mother used to talk about the same things like Anupama. Kavya asked her to shut her emotional side and talk business. In the end, Anupama was able to answer Kavya’s taunts and successfully pitched her idea to Anuj.

Anupama ended her speech by pitching the idea to serve food that seems like it is made by a mother’s hand. With this, Anuj commented that Mr Shah idea is practical while Anupama’s idea is quite emotional and hence he will get back to them later. In the end, Anuj stopped Anupama and asked her to talk privately and ultimately they shared a great moment. Later, when Anupama came out of the cabin, Vanraj questioned her about what took so long and why did Anuj needed time privately. Anupama ignored Vanraj and accompanied them on the way back home. Vanraj was jealous of Anuj and kept staring Anupama during the entire ride.

On the other hand, Samar apologises to Nandini in his unique style and at the end, she hugged him and decided to forgive him and both of them decided to solve the problem together. Anuj couldn’t decide who’s idea did he like more and want to invest in and hence involved his team.

