Anupamaa, 11th April 2022, Written Update: Kavya fights with Vanraj

In today’s episode, Anupama tells Malvika that she must’ve fasted a lot and prayed a lot in her previous birth because she got Anuj in this life. Malvika gets happy and calls Anupama religious and sweet. Anupama hugs her and Malvika tells her that she doesn’t like it when Anupama and Anuj continue being nice to the Shahs even though they keep ruining their happiness. Rakhi tells Kavya that she wants to help her as a woman and thinks it’ll be fun when Kavya will leave Vanraj as the whole family will shatter and finally Kinjal will return back to her and her revenge will be completed.

Anupama asks Anuj why’s he angry and he doesn’t answer her back. She tells he looks very cute when he’s angry. He tells he doesn’t want anyone being sad at their wedding as he wants everyone to attend and be happy. Anupama assures him everything will be fine as she’ll take care of the Shahs. Anupama, Samar and Bapuji go to the Shah household and find Vanraj and Kavya fighting. Kavya yells at Vanraj that he’s good for nothing and Vanraj asks her to go to hell and do whatever she wants. Kavya tells Rakhi was right about him and leaves.

Later, Bapuji gives tea to Vanraj and tells him that he prepared it for him as he’s still his father. He tells he will always support him and that’s why he used to scold him whenever he went on the wrong path as he didn’t want his son to suffer. He tells he considers Anupama his daughter but won’t ever stop being Vanraj’s father. Vanraj feels emotional and smiles. Baa tells she won’t attend the wedding and no one will as a grandmother can’t marry. Bapuji thinks he needs to convince her to come for Anupama’s sake.

