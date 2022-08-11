Anupamaa, 11th August 2022, Written Update: Vanraj responds to the treatment

In today’s episode, The doctor informs them that Vanraj and Anuj’s condition is still critical. Anu dreams of Vanraj and Anuj playing with her. Pakhi, Kinjal and Dolly see her smiling. She wakes up and tells she wants to see Anupama. Dolly tells her that she’ll meet Anupama soon so she should go back to sleep and dream about good things. Anupama and Kavya look at Anuj and Vanraj respectively and reminisce about their quality moments spent together. Samar prays for their safety and everyone recalls the happy moments spent together. Samar tells that Bapuji was right when he said that there’s no status of a person in the hospital as everyone’s a patient.

Anupama tells Anuj and Vanraj are different people but today they’re the same as they’re battling for their lives. The doctor comes and tells that if they don’t regain consciousness then their chances of survival are less. Everyone gets shocked and starts crying. Kavya tells she had a feeling something would happen when they went near the cliff. She tells that she followed them because she was suspicious of them.

She tells she saw them standing near the cliff and arguing so she ran towards them but her saree got stuck in the bushes so she pulled it and turned back again but couldn’t find them. She got scared and called the police. Ankush blames Vanraj. Baa, Toshu and Samar argue with him. Anupama asks them to stop arguing. The doctor tells that Vanraj is responding to the treatment but Anuj isn’t. Anupama gets shocked and Baa consoles her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

