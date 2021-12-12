Anupamaa, 11th December 2021, Written Update: Kavya is shocked to learn about Vanraj's concern

In today's episode, Anupama resolves to stay with Anuj. GK says that he also wants to stay in the hospital with Anuj. Hasmukh convinces him. Vanraj decides to stay to help Anupama in getting medicines for Anuj or completing the paperwork. Samar, on the other hand, gives Anuj's phone to Anupama, claiming to have collected it up at the police station.

Leela prays for Anuj while Kavya attempts to reach Vanraj but he doesn't answer the calls. She gets furious as she notices Leela praying for Anuj. She approaches her and asks how quickly they all changed. She recalls that Paritosh, Vanraj, and Leela all used to hate Anuj and wonders why they are praying for him. Nandini, Pakhi, and Kinjal get enraged with Kavya's behaviour. Kavya states that Vanraj might be plotting something to bring Anupama back, that's the reason he is pretending to help. Kinjal, Pakhi and Nandini defend Vanraj. When Paritosh and Samar arrive, Kavya questions them about leaving Vanraj in the hospital. They ignore her.

Samar and Paritosh become upset as they recall their interactions with Anuj. Pakhi joins them and talks about how much Anuj has done for them. Pakhi adds that they have always taken their mother for granted and that they are doing the same with Kinjal. She asks Paritosh to correct his mistake.

GK imagines Anuj's health deteriorating. He envisions Anupama's shock when she learns about Anuj's death. He returns to reality, gets worried about Anuj, and insists on meeting him. Hasmukh consoles GK and assures him that Anuj will be OK.

When Vanraj and Anupama enter Anuj's room, the doctor informs them that Anuj is now out of danger. Anupama sighs with relief. She sits near Anuj and sobs as she recalls his accident.

Vanraj seeing Anupama with Anuj thinks that she has always been kind to him, even after their divorce, and acknowledges her to be the ideal mother, daughter, and friend. He claims that Anupama has feelings for Anuj and regards him as more than a friend.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.