Anupamaa, 11th July 2022, Written Update: Anuj learns the truth

In today’s episode, Pakhi tells that she’ll meet Adhik no matter what as it’s her life and tells no one can stop her, including Vanraj. Vanraj gets angry and slaps Pakhi. Everyone gets shocked. Kavya asks Pakhi to go to her room. Pakhi glares at Vanraj and tells she hates him. Anuj and Ankush come back home and Anuj looks for Anupama. Barkha taunts Anupama indirectly and then asks why did they come back so early. They tell that their meeting got cancelled and then Adhik comes home upset and Anuj wonders if it’s something related to Pakhi.

Anupama asks Vanraj why did he have to go to extreme length and then yells at Toshu for making the situation worse. She tells that they shouldn’t yell but instead talk to her calmly. Vanraj tells her that just because she’s a Kapadia now maybe she won’t find dating a problem but it’s still an issue in their life and society so he has decided to send Pakhi to another city. Kavya applauds and asks if this is how he wants to handle the situation. Anupama teams up with her and tells that they should talk to her like a friend. Baa and Vanraj get angry at her. Sara tells Samar that she doesn’t think Adhik is genuine with Pakhi. Anuj comes to the dance academy wishing to meet Anupama and reminisces their past time there. Baa tells Vanraj that they need to take care of Pakhi as Anupama and Kavya don’t know.

Anupama comes and asks Anuj what is he doing here. He tells that he was missing her. Anuj learns about Pakhi and Adhik’s meeting and consoles Anupama. Anuj tells Anupama that Adhik and Barkha came back because their business went in loss and he’s hurt that they lied to him. He asks Anupama not to give up her signing authority and she promises not to.

This episode has been watched on thr channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 9th July 2022, Written Update: Anupama catches Pakhi and Adhik at a cafe