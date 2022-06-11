Anupamaa, 11th June 2022, Written Update: Barkha humiliates the Shahs

In today’s episode, Anupama and Anuj reach their new house and Anupama feels nervous seeing the media waiting for them. They both get out and walk. Barkha and Ankush go and stand with Anuj and Barkha makes sure to feel Anupama left out. Barkha starts talking to the media and takes them inside and Anupama feels bad. Anuj asks Barkha why did she get the media inside before the pooja. Barkha tells that she didn’t know she didn’t have a right to do anything. Anupama tells that they didn’t mean it like that and tells that the media entered the house with their slippers on.

Barkha tells her that this isn’t a temple. Anupama tells a house is also a temple. Barkha tells she’ll go call the media then since they have a problem. Anuj tells that they didn’t say that and Barkha goes back grinning and starts talking to the media. The Shahs reach the new house and are in awe after seeing the lavish building. Pakhi tells that they’re all underdressed and might look poor in front of Anupama’s new family. Vanraj tells that there’s no shame in being middle class. Bapuji tells that one shouldn’t judge people by clothes and if they do then they’re not good people.

The manager comes and asks them their names. They tell their names and he tells them that they’re not on the guest list. Vanraj gets angry. Barkha comes out and starts humiliating them and asks who are they as they’re all dressed cheaply and asks them to go. Anupama comes and tells her that they’re her family and warns her not to humiliate Bapuji and Baa. She apologises to them and asks them to come in. Barkha apologises and tells that she didn’t know but Vanraj tells her that they got to know who she is. Barkha calls them but they stare at her in anger.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 9th June 2022, Written Update: Barkha’s suggestion to Anuj