Anupamaa, 11th March 2022, Written Update: Anupama is asked to stay with the Shahs

In today’s episode, GK comes and asks Anuj why did he call him to meet urgently. He hugs GK and tells Anupama went to Shahs house as Kinjal fell sick and tells he hopes she’ll be fine. GK assures him that everything will be fine. He says what if something goes wrong. Anupama scolds Toshu for walking out of the room and asks him to support Kinjal as he needs him the most. He tells he already told he wants nothing to do with the child and she tells him how can he say that and asks him to give her time at least.

Baa calls Anupama down and she goes. Vanraj tells he and Baa has taken a decision. Kavya and Bapuji tell they don’t support the decision. Anupama asks what happened. Vanraj tells they’ve decided that she should stay in the house so she can take care of Kinjal and she gets shocked. Vanraj tags she’s a mother first and then a girlfriend. Kavya asks him how could he do that. Anupama walks out and finds Anuj standing there. She tells Vanraj is asking her to stay at his house. Anuj asks her to come home with him so they can bring her bag and tells he understands that Kinjal needs her.

Vanraj looks at them from the balcony and Kavya files with anger noticing him. He asks her to merely take some time out for him when she’s with them and she promises to do so and they both walk holding each other’s hand. Kavya suggests Vanraj to get a caretaker for Kinjal. He tells Anupama is necessary and tells he hopes he gets the contract. Next day, Anuj drops Anupama and she tells his meeting will go well as it’s Mahashivratri.

