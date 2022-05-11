Anupamaa, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Bapuji gets a heart attack

In today’s episode, Kanta asks Anupama and Anuj if they went to college to study or to fall in love. Malvika asks her if she’s against their love. Baa asks them if they’re not ashamed to talk like this. Kavya tells her that it’s just a dance. Then, Anuj and Anupama perform a skit about their college life. Kavya plays Kanta’s role and the play is about how Anuj and Anupama convince Kanta (Kavya) to let them marry each other but she refuses saying that they come from very different backgrounds so she won’t let this marriage happen.

Then, Anuj apologises to Anupama for not proposing to her earlier and tells that he was heartbroken to see her in the red colour saree with someone else. Malvika tells them to let go of it as they’re going to have a happy ending in their life. Anuj and Anupama dance again and everyone claps for them. Bapuji falls unconscious and everyone rushes to him. GK gets worried and Anuj asks him if he knows anything. Kavya finds the medical reports. Anuj asks GK to tell the truth. Vanraj and Anupama get worried. Anuj tells that GK knows the truth. GK tells that Bapuji made him swear to not reveal the truth until the wedding but tells that he’s suffering from heart problem.

Everyone gets shocked and Bapuji yells at GK. Anuj asks him not to blame him. Vanraj blames Anupama and Vanraj and asks them to enjoy their wedding as Bapuji won’t attend it. Bapuji tells that he will die if he won’t attend the wedding. The doctor comes and does Bapuji’s checkup and tells that he needs to go through surgery soon. Anuj tells they’ll admit him soon and Anupama tells the wedding will happen after the surgery. She goes to her room and cries.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

