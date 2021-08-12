Anupamaa, 12 August 2021, Written Update: Leela and Hasmukh decide to leave the house

In today’s episode, Paritosh continues to humiliate his family members by saying that they make him feel embarrassed. Further, he criticizes Samar for being a dance teacher on which latter gives him a befitting reply. Alongside, he calls Pakhi the most selfish person in the house.

Vanraj slaps Paritosh and alerts him as he has crossed all his limits, also tells him to leave the house if he feels embarrassed living along with them. Kinjal apologizes to everyone in the house for Paritosh’s behaviour and confronts the latter about being rude to his family members.

Paritosh ignores Kinjal and starts packing his bag to shift from the Shah Mansion. Kinjal tries to stop Paritosh but nothing seems to work wherein Kinjal gets emotional for parting away from the Shah family.

Later, Leela and Hasmukh think about Paritosh’s words and decide to leave the house to stop all the problems caused by them. Anupama and Vanraj overhear their conversation and apologize on Paritosh’s behalf. Nothing seems to work as Leela and Hasmukh are adamant to leave the house.

Anupama and Vanraj try to stop Leela and Hasmukh. Kavya, on the other hand, feels lucky that Pakhi’s topic has been left behind as Paritosh started the new drama. Kavya ignores the fight and gets back to her work. Meanwhile, Hasmukh and Leela are convinced by Anupama where they decide to stay back and assure Anupama and Vanraj that no one would feel embarrassed because of them.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

